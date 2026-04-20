Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (8-13) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-12)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SN1

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | LAA: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | LAA: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166)

TOR: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 1.74 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-1, 3.57 ERA

The probable starters are Dylan Cease for the Blue Jays and Reid Detmers (1-1) for the Angels. When Cease starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Detmers' four starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Toronto is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +106 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Angels are -166 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +138.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Angels on April 20 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with six wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won five of 11 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 6-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 9-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 9-11 (45%).

In the 23 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-11-0).

The Angels have put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .436. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with five doubles, four walks and six RBIs.

Andres Gimenez has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.407) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Clement enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with four doubles.

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto in total hits (17) this season while batting .262 with seven extra-base hits.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-best OBP (.422), while leading the Angels in hits (18). He's batting .234 and slugging.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto is hitting .244 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 97th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jo Adell has accumulated a team-best .398 slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is batting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

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