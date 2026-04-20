Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 21

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Boston Celtics are double-digit 13.5-point favorites for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports. The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series. The point total for the matchup is 216.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -13.5 216.5 -901 +610

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (77.7%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 49-32-1 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 82 games this year, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

At home, Boston has a worse record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (26-14-1).

When playing at home, the Celtics go over the over/under 36.6% of the time (15 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (15 of 41 contests).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread on the road (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 20 of 41 times at home (48.8%), and 21 of 41 on the road (51.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (ninth in league).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Quentin Grimes provides the 76ers 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are receiving 6.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

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