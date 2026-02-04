Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Bucks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-39) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-29) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 222.5 -180 +152

Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (62%)

Bucks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 28 times over 52 games with a set spread.

The Bucks are 20-28-0 against the spread this year.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 48 chances this season.

The Bucks have hit the over 39.6% of the time this year (19 of 48 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, New Orleans owns a better record against the spread (16-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-12-1).

Looking at point totals, the Pelicans hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 27 opportunities this season (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 25 opportunities (44%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .409 (9-13-0). Away, it is .423 (11-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more often at home (11 of 22, 50%) than on the road (eight of 26, 30.8%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 5.8 boards.

Derik Queen is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Zion Williamson averages 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.6 points for the Bucks, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Bucks receive 12.9 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Bucks are getting 13.2 points, 6.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 49% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Per game, Kevin Porter Jr. provides the Bucks 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 7.4 assists, plus 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

