Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSW

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (26-3) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the San Antonio Spurs (21-7). The squads play Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSSW. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 234.5 -240 +198

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (51.9%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 28 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 28 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 14 of 28 opportunities (50%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than it has in road tilts (7-7-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 15 home matchups (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 14 games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-3-2 record) than on the road (.438, 7-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over five of 12 times at home (41.7%), and nine of 16 on the road (56.2%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.7 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (first in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.3% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 15.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 5.6 boards and 7.2 assists per game. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 57.4% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.