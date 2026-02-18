Spurs vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 19

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and KENS

The San Antonio Spurs (38-16) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (32-23) on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Moody Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on AZFamily, Suns+, and KENS. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 226.5 -319 +260

Spurs vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (73.6%)

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Spurs are 28-22-4 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 55 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 22 times out of 55 chances this season.

Suns games this season have eclipsed the over/under 43.6% of the time (24 out of 55 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 25 home games, and 16 times in 29 road games.

At home, the Spurs exceed the total 40% of the time (10 of 25 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 41.4% of games (12 of 29).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.607, 17-10-1 record) than on the road (.630, 17-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over less often at home (10 of 28, 35.7%) than on the road (14 of 27, 51.9%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2.7 blocked shots (first in league).

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 5.9 boards.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Suns.

The Suns receive 13.3 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

Mark Williams averages 12.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.1 assists. He is making 66.5% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns are getting 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.

