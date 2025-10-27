Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (3-0) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Spurs vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 232.5 -210 +176

Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.9%)

Spurs vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Spurs covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Raptors went 24-20-1 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last year.

Spurs games went over the point total 46 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 42 of the Raptors' 82 games hit the over.

San Antonio covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games last season. San Antonio covered 21 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it covered 18 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .561 last year. Toronto was 23-17-1 ATS on its home court and 23-17-1 on the road.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averaged 23.5 points last season, plus 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists.

Victor Wembanyama put up 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He sank 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Stephon Castle's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Devin Vassell put up 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He sank 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Keldon Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He made 48.2% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes recorded 19.3 points last season, plus 5.8 assists and 7.7 boards.

RJ Barrett recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 5.4 assists and 6.3 boards.

Jakob Poeltl averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 62.7% from the field (fifth in league).

Ochai Agbaji collected 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Gradey Dick put up 14.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.