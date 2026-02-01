Spurs vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Spurs vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSFL, FDSSW, and WKCF

The Orlando Magic (25-22) are 6-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (32-16) at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET on FDSFL, FDSSW, and WKCF. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Spurs vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6 225.5 -230 +190

Spurs vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (65.7%)

Spurs vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Spurs are 23-22-3 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 19-28-0 against the spread this year.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 47 chances this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 24 of 47 opportunities (51.1%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 22 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 26 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 22 opportunities this season (36.4%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 26 opportunities (34.6%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .458 (11-13-0). Away, it is .348 (8-15-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 52.2% of the time away (12 of 23).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points, 2.7 assists and 11.1 boards.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 boards.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.0% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Magic receive 21.8 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 8.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Anthony Black provides the Magic 16.0 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.