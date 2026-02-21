Spurs vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and KENS

The San Antonio Spurs (39-16) are heavily favored (by 18.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (12-45) on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -18.5 227.5 -1786 +980

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (89.5%)

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 29-22-4 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have 20 wins against the spread in 57 games this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 22 times out of 57 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 26 of 57 set point totals (45.6%).

At home, San Antonio owns a worse record against the spread (13-10-3) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-12-1).

At home, the Spurs go over the over/under 38.5% of the time (10 of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 41.4% of games (12 of 29).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread at home (11-17-1) than on the road (9-18-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have finished over more frequently at home (14 of 29, 48.3%) than away (12 of 28, 42.9%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.2 points, 11.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.8 assists for the Kings.

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 15.1 points, 5.6 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud gives the Kings 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Precious Achiuwa provides the Kings 7.3 points, 5.5 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 12.4 points, 2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

