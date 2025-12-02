Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (13-6) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (9-12) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is 232.5.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 232.5 -210 +180

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (54.3%)

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread eight times this season (8-8-3).

The Grizzlies have played 21 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 10 times out of 21 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in seven of 21 opportunities (33.3%).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-3-2) than it has in road games (3-5-1).

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than road tilts (66.7%).

This season, Memphis is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under more often at home (four times out of 10) than on the road (three of 11) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 3.5 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 18.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Cedric Coward gets the Grizzlies 13.2 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jock Landale averages 11 points, 5.4 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

