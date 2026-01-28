Spurs at Rockets Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets meet up?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Rockets Props and Best Bets

Two quality defenses are taking on offenses that haven't been that good lately, leading me to the under.

For the year, the Spurs rank third in defensive rating while the Rockets slot in eighth. The Spurs' defense is elite when Victor Wembanyama plays, and Houston's size makes them a menacing defense.

Offensively, these teams have been good this season, but they're struggling a big right now. Over the last 10 games, Houston is 22nd in offensive rating while the Spurs are 19th.

Houston -- who has taken the second-fewest threes per night (30.9) this campaign -- has scored more than 111 points just twice over its last seven games. One of the games in that time was a 111-106 win over San Antonio.

I like the defenses to win out again tonight.

One of the knock-on impacts of Wemby protecting the paint for the Spurs is that opposing centers end up kicking the ball out a lot. That suits Alperen Sengun's skill-set, and I like him to rack up at least seven assists tonight.

On the season, no team gives up more assists per game to centers than San Antonio does (5.1).

Sengun has faced the Spurs twice, and he's averaging 8.5 assists per game against them, going for eight and nine helpers over the two contests.

Even without factoring in the matchup, Sengun is a good passer who is averaging 6.4 assists per game.

While Sengun over 15.5 rebounds plus assists (+100) catches my eye, as well, I prefer to this Sengun line and am backing him to notch at least seven dimes today.

