NBA MVP Odds: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way

As we near February, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA MVP Award?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA MVP odds.

NBA MVP Odds

2025-26 NBA Regular Season MVP 2025-26 NBA Regular Season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -400 Luka Doncic +1000 Cade Cunningham +1200 Jaylen Brown +2500 Anthony Edwards +5000 Tyrese Maxey +7500 Jalen Brunson +25000 Donovan Mitchell +40000 Kawhi Leonard +100000 Stephen Curry +100000 Kevin Durant +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

