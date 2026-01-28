Lakers at Cavaliers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Cavaliers Props and Best Bets

Neither of these teams are playing very well on the defensive end, and that pushes me toward the over.

Total Points Over Jan 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 10 games, the Lakers sit 25th in defensive rating while the Cavs rank 18th. While Cleveland is a respectable 12th in defensive rating on the season, the Lakers have struggled on D all year, checking in 25th in season-long defensive rating.

Both of these offenses can take advantage.

In the aforementioned 10-game split, LA and Cleveland rank third and fourth, respectively, in offensive rating.

This game is the fifth stop in an eight-game road trip for the Lakers. They just played in a game at the Chicago Bulls that featured 247 total points. I think they'll be in another high-scoring matchup today in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell has been doing good work lately on the glass. He can keep that up in this matchup.

Donovan Mitchell - Rebounds Donovan Mitchell Over Jan 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell has snagged at least five boards in two of his past three outings. He's averaging 4.8 rebounds per game for the season and 5.2 per night in January.

Over the last 15 games, the Lakers have permitted the second-most rebounds per game to point guards (7.1).

Given Mitchell's rebounding numbers of late and the matchup with LA, I'm intrigued by Mitchell's +114 odds to pull down at least five rebounds.

