3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 12/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

The Denver Nuggets have turned into an over-friendly bunch lately, and they can help this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks go over 238.5 points.

Over the last 10 games, Denver ranks next to last in defensive rating and second in offensive rating. It's a perfect recipe for overs, and Nuggets games have gone over in 14 of 21 contests.

The one area where Denver isn't super over-friendly is pace. The Hawks can carry us in that department as they're ninth in pace for the season, including fifth in pace across the past five games.

Atlanta and Denver played two times last year, and those games totaled 259 and 252 points, with Denver scoring 139 and 141.

Tonight's spread is just 6.5 points, so we shouldn't have to worry too much about blowout risk.

All in all, I think the stage is set for a high-scoring affair, one that can push past 238.5 points.

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

Centers have overpowered the Indiana Pacers this season, and that puts me on Nikola Vucevic to record a double-double.

Against Indiana, centers are averaging the sixth-most points per game (24.5) and the seventh-most rebounds per game (15.2).

The game environment should help, too. Both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in defensive rating this campaign, and the game holds a 238.5-point total and 4.5-point spread.

Vucevic is listed at -3000 to score at least 10 points, so this double-double wager is mostly a bet on him to notch double-digit boards. Betting on the double-double at -125 gets you a little more bang for your buck than betting on 10+ boards at -146.

In what should be a shootout and facing a Pacers squad that struggles versus bigs, Vucevic can have a field day.

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

Speaking of great matchups for centers, the Houston Rockets are the complete opposite of that, leading me to the under on Mark Williams' rebounds prop.

Houston owns the best rebound rate (55.5%) in the NBA by a healthy margin and is allowing the fewest boards per night to centers (11.7).

On top of that, the Phoenix Suns are going to be without Devin Booker and Jalen Green. The result is Houston being an 11.5-point home favorite, and that brings blowout risk into the equation, something that could result in fewer minutes than usual for Williams.

Last time out, Williams went up against a Los Angeles Lakers team that is surrendering the second-fewest boards per game to centers, and he was held to just six rebounds. He's gone under 8.5 boards in seven of his last 10 outings. I'm backing that to continue today.

