Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Jaylen Brown (fifth, 29 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (13-9) host Luka Doncic (first, 35.3 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-5) on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The Celtics are 7-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 223.5 -240 +198

Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (71%)

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 12-9-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 14-7-0 this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 10 times out of 21 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 15 times in 21 opportunities (71.4%).

When playing at home, Boston has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.545).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (54.5%) than road tilts (36.4%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (8-3-0) than at home (6-4-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (100%, 10 of 10) compared to away (45.5%, five of 11).

Celtics Leaders

Brown is averaging 29 points, 4.8 assists and 6 boards.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Neemias Queta averages 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 66.4% from the floor (fourth in league).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic's numbers on the season are 35.3 points, 8.9 boards and 8.9 assists per game. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 triples (fourth in league).

The Lakers are getting 28.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gets the Lakers 15.8 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Lakers receive 13.9 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

