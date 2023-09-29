Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 4 Player Props and MLB Strikeout Props

Week 4 comes with a handful of thrilling games with electric players involved. Where can we find betting value for player props there and elsewhere at FanDuel Sportsbook? LateRound.com's JJ Zachariason joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to dig into the slate and outline his favorite bets of the week (3:01). Later, Rob Friedman, Pitching Ninja, joins the show to preview a huge night on the diamond and outline his favorite strikeout props for Friday (17:43). Finally, Sannes previews this week's NASCAR action in Talladega and discusses which drivers are undervalued, according to his model (28:49).

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

