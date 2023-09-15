Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 2 Player Props and MLB Strikeout Props

Week 1 gave us data points on most players that we can apply to betting props in Week 2. Which of that data should we put most stock in? LateRound.com's JJ Zachariason joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to discuss this, outlining his Week 2 process and favorite bets at FanDuel Sportsbook (2:35). Later, Rob Friedman, Pitching Ninja, joins the show to outline where he's seeing value in the strikeout prop market for Friday night (16:45). Finally, Sannes previews this weekend's NASCAR races in Bristol and discusses two bets that his model likes (30:59).

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. Each episode will also be available on the FanDuel YouTube page.

Video Version

Which player props stand out to you in Week 2? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the latest NFL betting odds and find who you want to target.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.