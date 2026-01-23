Devils vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Canucks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-22-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-28-5)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-152) Canucks (+126) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (50.5%)

Devils vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +160.

Devils vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Canucks matchup on Jan. 23 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Canucks, New Jersey is the favorite at -152, and Vancouver is +126 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!