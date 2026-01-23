NHL
Devils vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Canucks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (26-22-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-28-5)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-152)
|Canucks (+126)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canucks win (50.5%)
Devils vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +160.
Devils vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Canucks matchup on Jan. 23 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Devils vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Canucks, New Jersey is the favorite at -152, and Vancouver is +126 playing at home.