    Sharks vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Data Skrive
    Sharks vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    In NHL action on Friday, the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers.

    We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Sharks vs Rangers Game Info

    • San Jose Sharks (25-21-3) vs. New York Rangers (21-24-6)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 10 p.m. ET
    • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Sharks vs Rangers Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Sharks (-128)Rangers (+106)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

    Sharks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Sharks win (54.5%)

    Sharks vs Rangers Puck Line

    • The Sharks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Sharks are +180 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -225.

    Sharks vs Rangers Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Rangers on Jan. 23, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

    Sharks vs Rangers Moneyline

    • San Jose is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

