Sharks vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

In NHL action on Friday, the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sharks vs Rangers Game Info

San Jose Sharks (25-21-3) vs. New York Rangers (21-24-6)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-128) Rangers (+106) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sharks win (54.5%)

Sharks vs Rangers Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Sharks are +180 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -225.

Sharks vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Rangers on Jan. 23, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Sharks vs Rangers Moneyline

San Jose is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while New York is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!