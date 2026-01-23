NHL
Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks.
Kraken vs Ducks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (22-18-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-3)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-115)
|Ducks (-104)
|6.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kraken win (56.3%)
- Prediction: Kraken win (56.3%)
Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.
Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Jan. 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Ducks, Seattle is the favorite at -115, and Anaheim is -104 playing on the road.