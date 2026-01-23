FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Data Skrive
    Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

    • Seattle Kraken (22-18-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-3)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 10 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Kraken vs Ducks Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Kraken (-115)Ducks (-104)6.5Kraken (-1.5)

    Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Kraken win (56.3%)

    Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

    • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.

    Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

    • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Jan. 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

    Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Ducks, Seattle is the favorite at -115, and Anaheim is -104 playing on the road.

