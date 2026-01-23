Kraken vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks.

Kraken vs Ducks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (22-18-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-21-3)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-115) Ducks (-104) 6.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (56.3%)

Kraken vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -260 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +205.

Kraken vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Kraken-Ducks on Jan. 23, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Kraken vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Ducks, Seattle is the favorite at -115, and Anaheim is -104 playing on the road.

