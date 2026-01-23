NHL
Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9)
- Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-300)
|Flyers (+240)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (66%)
Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Flyers are -106 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.
Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Flyers on Jan. 23 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -300 favorite at home.