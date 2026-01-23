FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    Data Skrive

    Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

    The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

    • Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9)
    • Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Avalanche (-300)Flyers (+240)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

    Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Avalanche win (66%)

    Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

    • The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Flyers are -106 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.

    Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

    • The over/under for Avalanche-Flyers on Jan. 23 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

    Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

    • Philadelphia is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -300 favorite at home.

