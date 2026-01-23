Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (34-5-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-9)

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-300) Flyers (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (66%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Flyers are -106 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Flyers on Jan. 23 is 6.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +240 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -300 favorite at home.

