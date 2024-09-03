Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 1 First Look and Last-Minute Futures

We are now just days away from the opening kickoff of the 2024 NFL season. Which last-minute futures stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook, and which bets stand out at first glance for Week 1? FanDuel's Olivia Moody joins Jim Sannes to break it all down, discussing preseason takeaways, where she sees lingering value in the futures market, and her favorite bets of Week 1.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version of the show is available on FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you for Week 1? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.