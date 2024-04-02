Sports Betting Podcast: NBA and NHL Betting for Tuesday 4/2/24

Tuesday night brings a meaty slate in both the NBA and the NHL. Where can we find value across them at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview the night's action, discussing his favorite sides, totals, and player props across the NBA (4:34) and his ideal betting targets in the NHL (14:44).

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You have a chance to get $200 in Bonus Bets if your first bet wins—valid across all sports until April 9th! See the promotions page for more information.

Which bets stand out to you tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NBA betting odds and NHL betting odds to see all the options available.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.