Sports Betting Podcast: College Football Week 13 Best Bets

Week 13's college football slate is headlined by a massive matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers. What should we expect in that matchup? FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas joins Jim Sannes to preview that game, outlining his view of the betting markets before delving into other bets he likes this week at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Indiana @ Ohio State More odds in Sportsbook

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you in Week 13? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.