Illinois vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 15

Big Ten action on Sunday will see the the No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at State Farm Center, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Sunday, February 15, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (78.1%)

Illinois is a 10.5-point favorite over Indiana on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 150.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Illinois vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 15-10-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Illinois (7-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (50%) than Indiana (1-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Fighting Illini have a worse record against the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they do in road games (5-2-0).

The Hoosiers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Illinois has beaten the spread eight times in 14 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Indiana is 8-6-0 this season.

Illinois vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -690 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Indiana has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Illinois was the ninth-best squad in the nation (83.6 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 263rd (74.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Illinois was best in the nation in rebounds (39.7 per game) last year. It was 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

Illinois was 83rd in college basketball in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in the country in committing them (11.4 per game) last season. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

With 74.7 points per game on offense, Indiana ranked 147th in the country last season. On defense, it surrendered 72.0 points per contest, which ranked 182nd in college basketball.

Indiana averaged 32.7 boards per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Last year Indiana ranked 42nd in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.9 per game.

Indiana was 201st in the nation with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 234th with 10.7 forced turnovers per contest.

