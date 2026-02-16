Duke vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 16

The Syracuse Orange (15-11, 6-7 ACC) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 ACC) on February 16, 2026.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 16, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Duke win (93.7%)

Duke is a 19.5-point favorite over Syracuse on Monday and the over/under is set at 142.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Duke vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse has put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils have done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-3-0) than they have in home games (4-8-0).

The Orange have performed better against the spread on the road (4-2-0) than at home (8-8-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Duke is 6-7-0 this year.

Syracuse's ACC record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Duke vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (89.5%) in those games.

The Blue Devils have been listed as a favorite of -4545 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Syracuse has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-8).

The Orange have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Duke has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke averages 82.2 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (third in college basketball). It has a +478 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.1 points per game.

Cameron Boozer leads Duke, putting up 22.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball).

Syracuse is outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.5 points per game (167th in college basketball) and gives up 72.2 per contest (132nd in college basketball).

JJ Starling's team-leading 12.1 points per game rank him 684th in the country.

The Blue Devils prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. They are recording 36.8 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.7 per outing.

Boozer is 14th in college basketball play with 9.9 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Orange are 205th in college basketball at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

William Kyle III tops the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball).

Duke averages 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and allows 82.3 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Orange average 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (192nd in college basketball), and give up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

