FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore All-Star Weekend

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NCAAB

    Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 15

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 15

    On Sunday, there is one game on the schedule involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a matchup between No. 8 Illinois and Indiana at 1 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

    Here is the betting info to dissect prior to Sunday in college basketball.

    Illinois vs. Indiana

    Bet on Illinois vs. Indiana with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

    For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup