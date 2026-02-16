Iowa State vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 16

The Iowa State Cyclones (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) aim to build on a 17-game home winning streak when they host the Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) on February 16, 2026.

Iowa State vs. Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 16, 2026

Monday, February 16, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (57.8%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Iowa State-Houston spread (Iowa State -2.5) or over/under (134.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa State vs. Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 14-11-0 ATS this season.

Houston is 14-11-0 ATS this year.

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in seven games on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cougars have a lower winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than away (.667, 4-2-0).

Iowa State is 7-5-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Houston's Big 12 record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Iowa State vs. Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (85%) in those contests.

The Cyclones have a mark of 17-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -140 or better on the moneyline.

Houston is playing as the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Cougars have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 58.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State was 34th in the country in points scored (80.3 per game) and 61st in points conceded (68.3) last season.

At 32.7 rebounds per game and 28.3 rebounds allowed, Iowa State was 142nd and 31st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Iowa State was 77th in the nation in assists (15.0 per game) last year.

Last season, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

Houston put up 73.7 points per game last year (182nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on defense, surrendering just 58.7 points per contest (best).

Houston ranked 10th-best in the country by allowing only 26.9 rebounds per game. It ranked 96th in college basketball by averaging 33.3 rebounds per contest.

Houston averaged 12.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 292nd in the country.

Houston ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, third-best in college basketball with 8.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th with 12.3 forced turnovers per contest.

