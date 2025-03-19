Sports Betting Podcast: 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Bracket Advice

The 2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament features a handful of teams at the top that figure to control the bracket. Which of them should we pick to win it all within our pools? FanDuel Research's Aidan Cotter joins Jim Sannes to break down the bracket, discussing his read on those top teams, strategies for your pools, and his read on each regional.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also download our FREE women's college basketball printable bracket.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23rd, 2025. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's women's tournament? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.