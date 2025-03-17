2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the 68 teams set to compete in the Division I women's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this week.

South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, and USC snagged the 1 seed in their respective regions.

The tournament schedule will include 67 games played over the course of three weeks. With the full bracket and seedings now set, the stage is ready for the opening and first-round games.

Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 16th.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +270 South Carolina (W) +270 UCLA (W) +500 USC (W) +650 Texas (W) +650 Notre Dame (W) +750 TCU (W) +3600 View Full Table ChevronDown

