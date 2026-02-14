Gonzaga vs Santa Clara College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Santa Clara Broncos (22-5, 13-1 WCC) will look to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-2, 12-1 WCC) on February 14, 2026 at Leavey Center.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Arena: Leavey Center

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Santa Clara win (51.3%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Gonzaga-Santa Clara spread (Gonzaga -4.5) or over/under (158.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Santa Clara has put together a 16-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Santa Clara is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 15-10 ATS record Gonzaga racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-3-0) than they have at home (6-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Broncos have a better winning percentage at home (.750, 9-3-0 record) than away (.556, 5-4-0).

Gonzaga has beaten the spread six times in 13 conference games.

Santa Clara has covered the spread 10 times in 14 WCC games.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been victorious in 19, or 90.5%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 18-1 when favored by -210 or better by bookmakers this year.

Santa Clara has gone 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Broncos have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 67.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best team in college basketball in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

Gonzaga grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and gave up 28.9 boards last season, ranking 47th and 47th, respectively, in the nation.

Gonzaga was best in the country in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.3 per game) last season. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Santa Clara allowed 73 points per game last season (209th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, scoring 81.9 points per game (21st-best).

Santa Clara ranked 43rd in the nation with 34.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 99th with 30 rebounds allowed per game.

Santa Clara was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.3 per game (eighth-best in college basketball).

Last year Santa Clara committed 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.1 turnovers per contest (197th-ranked).

