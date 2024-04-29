Sports Betting Podcast: 150th Kentucky Derby Betting Preview

The field is set for this year's Kentucky Derby following Saturday's post draw. Which horses stand as the best betting values on the morning line at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker joins Jim Sannes to preview the race, discussing her horse-betting process, her read on Fierceness, and which horses are the best values in her eyes on the morning line.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want to learn more about betting the Kentucky Derby? Check out a full list of where you can bet the Kentucky Derby and the current Kentucky Derby betting odds at FanDuel.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.