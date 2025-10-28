Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked passing defense (208.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more info on Rattler, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Rams.

Thinking about playing Rattler this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Spencer Rattler Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Passing Yards: 183.62

183.62 Projected Passing TDs: 0.94

0.94 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.66

17.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

With 98.1 fantasy points this season (12.3 per game), Rattler is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 34th among all players.

In his last three games, Rattler has amassed 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game), connecting on 55-of-79 passes for 596 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 44 rushing yards on nine carries.

Rattler has posted 53.2 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 947 yards on 93-of-136 passing, with four touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 114 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The peak of Rattler's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game when he came through with 14 rushing yards on four carries (for 21.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Spencer Rattler delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (2.6 points) last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passing for 136 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD catch by eight players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Rams have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.