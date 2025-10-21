Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 21st-ranked pass defense (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Rattler for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Spencer Rattler Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 185.28

185.28 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.20

18.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

Rattler is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position (28th overall), posting 95.5 total fantasy points (13.6 per game).

In his last three games, Rattler has compiled 36.7 fantasy points (12.2 per game), connecting on 60-of-88 throws for 685 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 53 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Rattler has compiled 1,029 passing yards (106-of-154) with five TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 62.3 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 112 yards rushing on 20 carries.

The peak of Rattler's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the San Francisco 49ers, a game when he went off for 14 rushing yards on four carries (for 21.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Spencer Rattler had his worst performance of the season last week against the Chicago Bears, when he put up 10.5 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 233 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

