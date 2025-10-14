Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is looking at a matchup against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (213 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Rattler's next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Spencer Rattler Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Passing Yards: 179.53

179.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.42

19.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Rattler is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (27th overall), tallying 85.0 total fantasy points (14.2 per game).

Through his last three games, Rattler has completed 58-of-83 throws for 578 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 40.1 total fantasy points (13.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 90 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Rattler has accumulated 1,003 passing yards (111-of-156) with six TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 73.5 fantasy points (14.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 114 yards rushing on 22 carries.

The high point of Rattler's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he tallied 21.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 14 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Spencer Rattler disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots last week, when he mustered only 11.1 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 227 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this season.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

