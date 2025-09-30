Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New York Giants and their 25th-ranked passing defense (235.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Rattler a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Spencer Rattler Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 178.63

178.63 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.70

15.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Rattler is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (29th overall), with 58.8 total fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Rattler has connected on 71-of-100 passes for 551 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 47.3 total fantasy points (15.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 73 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

The high point of Rattler's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried four times for 14 yards on his way to 21.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Spencer Rattler had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he posted 11.5 fantasy points -- 27-of-46 (58.7%), 214 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this season.

