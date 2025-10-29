Sovereignty Scratched From 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic

Trainer Bill Mott announced on Wednesday that Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is scratched from the upcoming Breeders' Cup Classic.

The 3-year-old Sovereignty spiked a fever earlier this week and was announced as scratched from the race on October 29th.

Sovereignty was the favorite to win the race, with 6-5 morning-line odds among the field of 10 following the post-position draw. The son of Into Mischief made its mark on the horse-racing world by winning both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

The Breeders' Cup Classic, a $7 million world championship race, is scheduled to 6:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 1st in Del Mar, California.

You can find the morning-line odds for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic at FanDuel Research.

