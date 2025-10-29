FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Sovereignty Scratched From 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sovereignty Scratched From 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic

Trainer Bill Mott announced on Wednesday that Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is scratched from the upcoming Breeders' Cup Classic.

The 3-year-old Sovereignty spiked a fever earlier this week and was announced as scratched from the race on October 29th.

Sovereignty was the favorite to win the race, with 6-5 morning-line odds among the field of 10 following the post-position draw. The son of Into Mischief made its mark on the horse-racing world by winning both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes.

The Breeders' Cup Classic, a $7 million world championship race, is scheduled to 6:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 1st in Del Mar, California.

You can find the morning-line odds for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup