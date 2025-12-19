Best Anytime Touchdown Bets for Every Week 16 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 16 game.

Week 16 Anytime TD Picks

Eagles at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dallas Goedert +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D'Andre Swift +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer CeeDee Lamb +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxson Dart +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chris Olave +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tetairoa McMillan +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Gesicki +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Xavier Worthy +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaguars at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jakobi Meyers +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyle Pitts +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ashton Jeanty +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer TreVeyon Henderson +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

