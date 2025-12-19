FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Best Anytime Touchdown Bets for Every Week 16 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 16 game.

Week 16 Anytime TD Picks

Eagles at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dallas Goedert

Packers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D'Andre Swift

Chargers at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
CeeDee Lamb

Vikings at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jaxson Dart

Bills at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Allen

Jets at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Chris Olave

Buccaneers at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tetairoa McMillan

Bengals at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mike Gesicki

Chiefs at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Xavier Worthy

Jaguars at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jakobi Meyers

Falcons at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kyle Pitts

Steelers at Lions

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Raiders at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ashton Jeanty

Patriots at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
TreVeyon Henderson

49ers at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Warren

