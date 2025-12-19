FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (19-11-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-176)Red Wings (+146)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (72.3%)

Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +140.

Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Red Wings on Dec. 20, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -176 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup