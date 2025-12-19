Capitals vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings.

Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info

Washington Capitals (19-11-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-176) Red Wings (+146) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (72.3%)

Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +140.

Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Red Wings on Dec. 20, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -176 favorite at home.

