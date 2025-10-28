FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Classic Entries, Post Positions & Morning-Line Odds

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Classic Entries, Post Positions & Morning-Line Odds

The 2025 Breeders' Cup is right around the corner!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, October 31st and Saturday, November 1st).

The Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for 6:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day, including the horses, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Breeder's Cup Classic Post Positions and Odds

Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1FiercenessJohn R. Velazquez4-1
2BaezaHector I. Berrios15-1
3Nevada BeachMike E. Smith20-1
4Contrary ThinkingFlorent Geroux50-1
5Forever YoungRyusei Sakai6-1
6SovereigntyJunior Alvarado6-5
7Sierra LeoneFlavien Prat8-1

When Was the 2025 Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw?

Post positions for all 14 Breeders' Cup races were drawn on Monday, October 27th. The event, called the Rood & Riddle Post Position Draw, took place at Del Mar.

