Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (17-15-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-6)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-134) Flyers (+112) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -235.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

The Rangers-Flyers matchup on Dec. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!