Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (17-15-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-134)Flyers (+112)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +186 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -235.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Flyers matchup on Dec. 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

