2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Timberwolves

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Timberwolves Betting Picks

There are a few reasons to back this clash to be a lower-scoring game.

The most obvious one is that these two defenses are dang good.

OKC has the best defense in the league by a mile, with the Thunder holding an NBA-best 103.0 defensive rating. No other team has better than a 110.9 defensive rating. The Timberwolves are pretty good on D, too, sitting ninth in defensive rating for the season. When these two teams met in late November, they combined for only 218 points.

Neither team plays at a blistering pace, either, with OKC ninth in pace and Minnesota 17th.

Tonight is the second leg of a back to back for the Thunder. They've had two other back to backs this campaign, and their defense has been even better than usual in the split, giving up 101 and 92 points in those two second legs. Those two games totaled 208 and 213 points.

Anthony Edwards is questionable for the T-Wolves. Ant's status matters for this bet as him playing should lead to more points for both sides. Edwards being on the court has resulted in 6.8 more points per 100 possessions for Minnesota's offense. It's also led to more points for the opposition -- Minny is allowing 7.7 more points per 100 possessions with Ant on the court.

With that said, I'm banking on Edwards suiting up tonight, and I still like this under. The combination of two quality defenses -- including OKC's league-best D -- and what should be a meh pace pushes me toward the under.

While the Thunder are elite on D, they give up a lot of three-point tries. Julius Randle can take advantage.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Julius Randle -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

OKC is allowing the third-highest three-point attempt rate (44.5%). They're surrendering the fourth-most made threes per game to power forwards (2.9).

Randle has taken exactly six three-point tries in three consecutive games. He's drilled multiple treys in four of his last six outings.

In this season's lone previous meeting with OKC, Randle went 2 for 7 from three. In last year's five-game playoff series versus the Thunder, Randle averaged 2.2 made threes per night.

This is a good matchup for him, and he's shown he can take advantage from beyond the arc. I'm backing him to do it again tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

