Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles versus the UL Monroe Warhawks is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-429) | UL Monroe: (+340)
- Spread: Southern Miss: -11.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Southern Miss' record against the spread is 4-3-0.
- Southern Miss has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been four Southern Miss games (of seven) that hit the over this year.
- UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this year.
- UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This season, four of UL Monroe's seven games have hit the over.
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Eagles win (81.4%)
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Point Spread
UL Monroe is an underdog by 11.5 points against Southern Miss. UL Monroe is -115 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -105.
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Over/Under
An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Southern Miss-UL Monroe on Oct. 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Moneyline
Southern Miss is the favorite, -429 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +340 underdog.
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Southern Miss
|30.7
|52
|25.1
|75
|55.6
|7
|UL Monroe
|16.7
|129
|30.9
|111
|47.9
|7
Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium
