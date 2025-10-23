Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles versus the UL Monroe Warhawks is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-429) | UL Monroe: (+340)

Southern Miss: (-429) | UL Monroe: (+340) Spread: Southern Miss: -11.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-115)

Southern Miss: -11.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Southern Miss' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Southern Miss has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been four Southern Miss games (of seven) that hit the over this year.

UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this year.

UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, four of UL Monroe's seven games have hit the over.

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Eagles win (81.4%)

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UL Monroe is an underdog by 11.5 points against Southern Miss. UL Monroe is -115 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -105.

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Southern Miss-UL Monroe on Oct. 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Southern Miss vs UL Monroe Moneyline

Southern Miss is the favorite, -429 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a +340 underdog.

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 30.7 52 25.1 75 55.6 7 UL Monroe 16.7 129 30.9 111 47.9 7

Southern Miss vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium

