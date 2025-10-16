Southern Miss vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-168) | Louisiana: (+142)

Southern Miss: (-168) | Louisiana: (+142) Spread: Southern Miss: -3.5 (-112) | Louisiana: +3.5 (-108)

Southern Miss: -3.5 (-112) | Louisiana: +3.5 (-108) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Southern Miss is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 3.5-point favorite, Southern Miss has two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, four of Southern Miss' six games have hit the over.

Louisiana has won twice against the spread this year.

Louisiana has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Louisiana games (out of five) that hit the over this year.

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ragin' Cajuns win (50.9%)

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is an underdog by 3.5 points against Southern Miss. Louisiana is -108 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -112.

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Southern Miss-Louisiana matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Southern Miss vs Louisiana Moneyline

Louisiana is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Southern Miss is a -168 favorite.

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 32.2 53 27.7 89 55.8 6 Louisiana 25.8 90 30.8 113 47.9 6

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Stadium: Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium

