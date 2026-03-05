Colgate vs Loyola (MD) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 3 seed Colgate Raiders (17-14, 11-7 Patriot League) head into the Patriot League tournament against the No. 6 seed Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (12-19, 8-10 Patriot League) on Thursday at Cotterell Court, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Hamilton, New York

Arena: Cotterell Court

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Colgate win (73.5%)

Colgate is a 5.5-point favorite against Loyola (MD) on Thursday and the total has been set at 154.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colgate has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Loyola (MD) has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Loyola (MD) is 6-7 against the spread compared to the 4-9 ATS record Colgate racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Raiders have fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in 11 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Greyhounds have a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.533, 8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Colgate is 4-14-0 this year.

Loyola (MD) has 11 wins against the spread in 18 Patriot League games this year.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD): Moneyline Betting Stats

Colgate has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (73.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Raiders have come away with a win 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -300 or shorter on the moneyline.

Loyola (MD) has compiled a 5-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Greyhounds have played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colgate has a 75% chance of walking away with the win.

Colgate vs. Loyola (MD) Head-to-Head Comparison

Colgate is outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.2 points per game (168th in college basketball) and gives up 74.5 per outing (205th in college basketball).

Jalen Cox paces Colgate, recording 17.6 points per game (114th in the country).

Loyola (MD)'s -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.2 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 76.6 per outing (251st in college basketball).

Loyola (MD)'s leading scorer, Braeden Speed, is 281st in the nation, putting up 15.2 points per game.

The Raiders record 31 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball) compared to the 31.2 of their opponents.

Andrew Alekseyenko paces the Raiders with 6.7 rebounds per game (197th in college basketball play).

The Greyhounds are 181st in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Emmett Adair leads the Greyhounds with 5.5 rebounds per game (421st in college basketball).

Colgate ranks 134th in college basketball with 99.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 244th in college basketball defensively with 97.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Greyhounds' 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 218th in college basketball, and the 98.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 265th in college basketball.

