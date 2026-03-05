Navy vs Bucknell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 1 seed Navy Midshipmen (25-6, 17-1 Patriot League) head into the Patriot League tournament against the No. 8 seed Bucknell Bison (10-22, 6-12 Patriot League) on Thursday at Navy Alumni Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Navy vs. Bucknell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Arena: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy vs. Bucknell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Navy win (95.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Navy-Bucknell contest (in which Navy is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 135.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Navy vs. Bucknell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Navy has covered 21 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Bucknell has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Bucknell is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Navy racks up as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Midshipmen have done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-3-0) than they have in road affairs (10-4-0).

The Bison's winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). On the road, it is .400 (6-9-0).

Navy has beaten the spread 16 times in 18 conference games.

Bucknell has seven wins against the spread in 19 Patriot League games this season.

Navy vs. Bucknell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Navy has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (92%) in those contests.

The Midshipmen have been listed as a favorite of -2222 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Bucknell has won 15% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-17).

The Bison have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +980 or longer without claiming a victory.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Navy has a 95.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Navy vs. Bucknell Head-to-Head Comparison

Navy was 262nd in the nation in points scored (70.8 per game) and 126th in points allowed (70.4) last season.

At 32.9 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds conceded, Navy was 127th and 153rd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Navy was 203rd in the nation in assists (13.3 per game) last year.

Last season, Navy was 79th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.1 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Offensively, Bucknell averaged 74 points per game (167th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 73.2 points per contest at the other end (213th-ranked).

Bucknell was 239th in college basketball with 30.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 168th with 31 rebounds allowed per game.

Bucknell averaged 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 174th in the nation.

With 12.3 turnovers per game, Bucknell was 288th in college basketball. It forced 11.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 184th in college basketball.

