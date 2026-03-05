Michigan State vs Rutgers College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 14-4 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13 Big Ten) on March 5, 2026 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (95.9%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Michigan State-Rutgers spread (Michigan State -18.5) or over/under (141.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rutgers is 14-15-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Spartans have fared worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Scarlet Knights have been better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (7-9-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Michigan State is 11-7-0 this year.

Rutgers has 11 wins against the spread in 18 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Rutgers has gone 5-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.8% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 97.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last season, Michigan State was 78th in college basketball offensively and 44th defensively.

On the boards, Michigan State was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.7 per game) last season. It was 28th in rebounds allowed (28.2 per game).

With 16.5 assists per game, Michigan State was 24th-best in the nation last season.

Michigan State committed 10.7 turnovers per game last year and forced 10.4 per game, ranking 135th and 265th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year Rutgers posted 77 points per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 77.6 points per contest (319th-ranked).

Last season Rutgers averaged 31.9 boards per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest (287th-ranked).

Last year Rutgers ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.9 per game.

Rutgers averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (120th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!