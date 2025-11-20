South Florida vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The South Florida Bulls will take on the UAB Blazers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

South Florida vs UAB Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Florida: (-2500) | UAB: (+1200)

South Florida: (-2500) | UAB: (+1200) Spread: South Florida: -21.5 (-110) | UAB: +21.5 (-110)

South Florida: -21.5 (-110) | UAB: +21.5 (-110) Total: 69.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Florida vs UAB Betting Trends

South Florida is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

South Florida has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 10 South Florida games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

UAB has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

UAB has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this year.

UAB has seen six of its 10 games hit the over.

South Florida vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (96.6%)

South Florida vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is a 21.5-point underdog against South Florida. UAB is -110 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -110.

South Florida vs UAB Over/Under

An over/under of 69.5 has been set for South Florida-UAB on Nov. 22, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Florida vs UAB Moneyline

UAB is the underdog, +1200 on the moneyline, while South Florida is a -2500 favorite.

South Florida vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 41.6 5 25.9 77 61.5 10 UAB 26.8 73 38.7 134 60.6 10

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Stadium: Protective Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.