South Florida vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cure Bowl 2025

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in college football action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

South Florida vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Florida: (-240) | Old Dominion: (+195)

South Florida: (-240) | Old Dominion: (+195) Spread: South Florida: -6.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +6.5 (-105)

South Florida: -6.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +6.5 (-105) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

South Florida vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

South Florida has nine wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, South Florida is 6-1.

This season, seven of South Florida's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Old Dominion is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Old Dominion has seen five of its 12 games hit the over.

South Florida vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Old Dominion is the underdog by 6.5 points against South Florida. Old Dominion is -115 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -105.

South Florida vs Old Dominion Over/Under

South Florida versus Old Dominion on Dec. 17 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

South Florida vs Old Dominion Moneyline

South Florida is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Old Dominion is a +195 underdog.

South Florida vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 43 4 23.3 55 61.8 12 Old Dominion 32.7 33 19.3 20 54.8 12

South Florida vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Old Dominion analysis on FanDuel Research.