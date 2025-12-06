South Florida vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cure Bowl 2025
The South Florida Bulls will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in college football action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
South Florida vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: South Florida: (-240) | Old Dominion: (+195)
- Spread: South Florida: -6.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +6.5 (-105)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
South Florida vs Old Dominion Betting Trends
- South Florida has nine wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, South Florida is 6-1.
- This season, seven of South Florida's 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Old Dominion is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Old Dominion has seen five of its 12 games hit the over.
South Florida vs Old Dominion Point Spread
Old Dominion is the underdog by 6.5 points against South Florida. Old Dominion is -115 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -105.
South Florida vs Old Dominion Over/Under
South Florida versus Old Dominion on Dec. 17 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.
South Florida vs Old Dominion Moneyline
South Florida is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Old Dominion is a +195 underdog.
South Florida vs. Old Dominion Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Florida
|43
|4
|23.3
|55
|61.8
|12
|Old Dominion
|32.7
|33
|19.3
|20
|54.8
|12
South Florida vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, December 17, 2025
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Old Dominion analysis on FanDuel Research.