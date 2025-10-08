FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

South Florida vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

South Florida vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The South Florida Bulls are among the college football teams playing on Friday, versus the North Texas Mean Green.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

South Florida vs North Texas Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: South Florida: (-116) | North Texas: (-102)
  • Spread: South Florida: -1.5 (-110) | North Texas: +1.5 (-110)
  • Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Florida vs North Texas Betting Trends

  • South Florida has beaten the spread four times in five games.
  • South Florida has covered every time (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of five South Florida games so far this year, three have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, North Texas is 4-1-0 this season.
  • North Texas has seen three of its five games hit the over.

South Florida vs North Texas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (53.2%)

South Florida vs North Texas Point Spread

South Florida is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. North Texas, the underdog, is -110.

South Florida vs North Texas Over/Under

An over/under of 68.5 has been set for South Florida-North Texas on Oct. 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Florida vs North Texas Moneyline

South Florida is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while North Texas is a -102 underdog.

South Florida vs. North Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
South Florida36.24022.45257.15
North Texas44.81120.03858.35

South Florida vs. North Texas Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, October 10, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Denton, Texas
  • Stadium: DATCU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. North Texas analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup