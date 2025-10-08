South Florida vs North Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The South Florida Bulls are among the college football teams playing on Friday, versus the North Texas Mean Green.

South Florida vs North Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Florida: (-116) | North Texas: (-102)

South Florida: (-116) | North Texas: (-102) Spread: South Florida: -1.5 (-110) | North Texas: +1.5 (-110)

South Florida: -1.5 (-110) | North Texas: +1.5 (-110) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Florida vs North Texas Betting Trends

South Florida has beaten the spread four times in five games.

South Florida has covered every time (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five South Florida games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Against the spread, North Texas is 4-1-0 this season.

North Texas has seen three of its five games hit the over.

South Florida vs North Texas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (53.2%)

South Florida vs North Texas Point Spread

South Florida is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. North Texas, the underdog, is -110.

South Florida vs North Texas Over/Under

An over/under of 68.5 has been set for South Florida-North Texas on Oct. 10, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Florida vs North Texas Moneyline

South Florida is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while North Texas is a -102 underdog.

South Florida vs. North Texas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 36.2 40 22.4 52 57.1 5 North Texas 44.8 11 20.0 38 58.3 5

South Florida vs. North Texas Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

