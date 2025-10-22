FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

South Florida vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

South Florida vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Memphis Tigers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Florida vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: South Florida: (-200) | Memphis: (+168)
  • Spread: South Florida: -4.5 (-114) | Memphis: +4.5 (-106)
  • Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Florida vs Memphis Betting Trends

  • South Florida's record against the spread is 6-1-0.
  • As 4.5-point favorites or more, South Florida is 3-0 against the spread.
  • This season, four of South Florida's seven games have gone over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Memphis is 6-1-0 this season.
  • Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Memphis has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.

South Florida vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (53.2%)

South Florida vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is a 4.5-point underdog against South Florida. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -114.

South Florida vs Memphis Over/Under

South Florida versus Memphis, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Florida vs Memphis Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for South Florida vs. Memphis reveal South Florida as the favorite (-200) and Memphis as the underdog (+168).

South Florida vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
South Florida41.7723.06060.87
Memphis38.11418.32657.27

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Memphis analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup