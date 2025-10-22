South Florida vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Memphis Tigers.

South Florida vs Memphis Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Florida: (-200) | Memphis: (+168)

South Florida: (-200) | Memphis: (+168) Spread: South Florida: -4.5 (-114) | Memphis: +4.5 (-106)

South Florida: -4.5 (-114) | Memphis: +4.5 (-106) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

South Florida vs Memphis Betting Trends

South Florida's record against the spread is 6-1-0.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, South Florida is 3-0 against the spread.

This season, four of South Florida's seven games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Memphis is 6-1-0 this season.

Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Memphis has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.

South Florida vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (53.2%)

South Florida vs Memphis Point Spread

Memphis is a 4.5-point underdog against South Florida. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -114.

South Florida vs Memphis Over/Under

South Florida versus Memphis, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

South Florida vs Memphis Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for South Florida vs. Memphis reveal South Florida as the favorite (-200) and Memphis as the underdog (+168).

South Florida vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 41.7 7 23.0 60 60.8 7 Memphis 38.1 14 18.3 26 57.2 7

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

