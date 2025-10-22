South Florida vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Florida Bulls taking on the Memphis Tigers.
South Florida vs Memphis Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: South Florida: (-200) | Memphis: (+168)
- Spread: South Florida: -4.5 (-114) | Memphis: +4.5 (-106)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
South Florida vs Memphis Betting Trends
- South Florida's record against the spread is 6-1-0.
- As 4.5-point favorites or more, South Florida is 3-0 against the spread.
- This season, four of South Florida's seven games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Memphis is 6-1-0 this season.
- Memphis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Memphis has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.
South Florida vs Memphis Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (53.2%)
South Florida vs Memphis Point Spread
Memphis is a 4.5-point underdog against South Florida. Memphis is -106 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -114.
South Florida vs Memphis Over/Under
South Florida versus Memphis, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
South Florida vs Memphis Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for South Florida vs. Memphis reveal South Florida as the favorite (-200) and Memphis as the underdog (+168).
South Florida vs. Memphis Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Florida
|41.7
|7
|23.0
|60
|60.8
|7
|Memphis
|38.1
|14
|18.3
|26
|57.2
|7
South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
